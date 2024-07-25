Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauders in Action: Dirty Jobs (Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.28.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The 386th Air Expeditionary Air Base Group commander, Col Jeremy Sheppard, visits the water and fuel systems maintenance shop from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron. Together, they repair an oil/water separator to help transition the base from expeditionary to enduring.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 04:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932037
    VIRIN: 240628-F-WC934-4078
    Filename: DOD_110469704
    Length: 00:06:55
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Civil Engineer
    386 AEW
    CE
    Ali Al Salem
    Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance

