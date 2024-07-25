Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACIFIC UPDATE: Orient Shield 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    Exercise Orient Shield 24 is conducted across several Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bases, July 19 - 26, 2024. This exercise hosted approximately 800 U.S. personnel and 2300 JGSDF personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 23:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 932028
    VIRIN: 240726-F-WN543-1441
    Filename: DOD_110469533
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACIFIC UPDATE: Orient Shield 24, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    U.S. Marine Corps
    JGSDF
    U.S. Army
    OS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download