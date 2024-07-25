PACIFIC UPDATE: Orient Shield 24

Exercise Orient Shield 24 is conducted across several Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bases, July 19 - 26, 2024. This exercise hosted approximately 800 U.S. personnel and 2300 JGSDF personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 23:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|932028
|VIRIN:
|240726-F-WN543-1441
|Filename:
|DOD_110469533
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
