USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command

Col. James Booth, outgoing commander, Jacksonville District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), gives his final address during the change of command ceremony where Booth relinquished command to Col. Brandon Bowman at the Performing Arts Jacoby Symphony Hall in Jacksonville, Fl., July 26, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 23:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932027
|VIRIN:
|240726-A-BO243-3375
|Filename:
|DOD_110469475
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
