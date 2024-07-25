Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Khaan Quest 24 Opening Ceremony

    MONGOLIA

    07.26.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Khaan Quest 2024 officially kicked off at the Five Hills Training Facility near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

    Khaan Quest is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response.

    Video by 1LT Tim Yao

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 22:37
    Location: MN

    USARPAC
    Army Reserve
    Mongolia
    UN Peace keeping
    kq24
    Khaan Quest 2024

