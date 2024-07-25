Khaan Quest 24 Opening Ceremony

Khaan Quest 2024 officially kicked off at the Five Hills Training Facility near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
Khaan Quest is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response.
Video by 1LT Tim Yao
