    USNMRTC Yokosuka Citadel Pacific 2024

    JAPAN

    07.16.2024

    Video by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 16, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka emergency response personnel assist simulated casualties during an active shooter drill held onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY).

    The drill is part of Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) and Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet’s participation in Citadel Pacific 2024 (CP24). USNMRTC Yokosuka utilized the drill to assess the on-scene deployment of critical medical care , the logistics of patient movement and the response of the hospital’s Code Trauma Response Team during an emergency event.

    Citadel Pacific is an annual exercise and not a response to any specific threat. CNIC conducts annual force protection exercises at each of its 70 installations, across the globe. CP24 is designed to ensure installation personnel and security forces are at peak readiness to deter and respond to potential security threats.
    (U.S. Navy video by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 22:02
    Japan
    CFAY
    USNH Yokosuka
    USNMRTC Yokosuka

