The Florida Army National Guard’s Bravo Company, 1st Battalion 111th Aviation Regiment transports Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment while training at the Exportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) exercise, July 28, 2024, at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. XCTC is a brigade-level training event that takes place over three weeks and involves almost 5,000 FLARNG Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 17:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932015
|VIRIN:
|240728-X-ZD814-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110469208
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-111 AV transports 1-124 INF during XCTC training, by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.