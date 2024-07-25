Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll 104th Training Division Drill Sergeants

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Goodman 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Drill Sergeants from the 104th Training Division at the group and zero range conducting hip pocket training during Basic Cadet Training at Cadet Summer Training 2024 on Fort Knox, Ky.,

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 14:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932012
    VIRIN: 240725-A-TV877-1002
    Filename: DOD_110469148
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll 104th Training Division Drill Sergeants, by SGT Nicholas Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download