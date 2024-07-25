Continuing Promise 2024 holds a Press Conference in Honduras

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 28, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, mission commander for Continuing Promise 2024, and Lt. Erik Bohman, officer-in-charge of the military detachment for Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) holds a press conference for local Honduras media onboard the ship as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)