Florida Army National Guard Aviation and Field Artillery at XCTC

Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) Soldiers with Alpha Battery, 2-116th Field Artillery Regiment, and Bravo Company, 1-185th Assault Helicopter Battalion, work together at sling load and live exercises involving M119 105 mm howitzers during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 22 and 26, 2024. FLARNG Soldiers at XCTC put their skills to the test as they performed under pressure with wartime scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Justin Martin)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 14:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|HATTIESBURG, FLORIDA, US
