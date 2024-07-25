MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 25, 2024) Lance Cpl. Logan Perry, with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), speaks about why he serves the U.S. Marine Corps while embarked aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), July 25, 2024. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 07:55
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|932003
|VIRIN:
|240725-N-RQ101-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110469001
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Hometown:
|AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS New York Why I Serve Shout Out, by LTJG Jorge Ilagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
