    USS New York Why I Serve Shout Out

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.25.2024

    Video by Lt.j.g. Jorge Ilagan 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 25, 2024) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Henry Martin, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) speaks about why he serves the U.S. Navy from inside the ship, July 25, 2024. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 07:55
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 932002
    VIRIN: 240725-N-RQ101-1003
    Filename: DOD_110468997
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Hometown: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York Why I Serve Shout Out, by LTJG Jorge Ilagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Events
    ValueOfService

