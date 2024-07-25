USS New York Why I Serve Shout Out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 25, 2024) Navy Counselor 1st Class Liliana Ledesma-Guillen, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) speaks about why she serves the U.S. Navy from inside the ship, July 25, 2024. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression.