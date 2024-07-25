B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: CLB-5 (Rein.) Marines receive ammo, fuel for Exercise Predator’s Run 24

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, receive fuel and ammunition during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 16, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian’s Army 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the United Kingdom Commando Force, the Republic of the Philippines Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. MRF-D 24.3’s Logistics Combat Element, CLB-5 (Rein.), provided comprehensive combat service support, logistics support, and enhanced health service support in a disaggregated environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 06:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931993
|VIRIN:
|240716-M-PI941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110468754
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|MT. BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
