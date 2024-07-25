Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    753rd BEB - 53rd BSB B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski 

    50th Regional Support Group

    753rd BEB Soldiers stand guard at the entry control point of a brigade support area run by the 53rd BSB. Two Soldiers with the 53rd BSB inventory commodities with a Soldier from the South Carolina Army Guard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931987
    VIRIN: 240727-Z-XD814-1002
    Filename: DOD_110468621
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 753rd BEB - 53rd BSB B-roll, by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Florida Army National Guard
    Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise
    53rd Brigade Support Battalion
    Camp Shelby XCTC
    Florida XCTC 2024
    753rd Brigade Engineering Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download