    Iowa Army National Guard XCTC 2024 recap

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Keith Allen, Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett, Staff Sgt. Roman Gamble, Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock, Spc. Ryan Reed, Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt and Spc. Armani Wilson

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 671st Troop Command, Iowa Army National Guard, gathered countless hours of footage, took hundreds of photos and wrote several articles during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., from July 17 to August 29, 2024. The Iowa Army National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division was tested on its platoon-level proficiencies. Public affairs operations during XCTC ensured timely and accurate communication of the exercise’s progress and achievements to both internal and external audiences. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Armani Wilson)

    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US

