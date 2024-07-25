Iowa Army National Guard XCTC 2024 recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 671st Troop Command, Iowa Army National Guard, gathered countless hours of footage, took hundreds of photos and wrote several articles during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., from July 17 to August 29, 2024. The Iowa Army National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division was tested on its platoon-level proficiencies. Public affairs operations during XCTC ensured timely and accurate communication of the exercise’s progress and achievements to both internal and external audiences. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Armani Wilson)