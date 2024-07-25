240727-N-NS135-2001
PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (July 27, 2024) Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) arrives in Puerto Cortes, Honduras, for Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2024 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931984
|VIRIN:
|240727-N-NS135-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110468576
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|HN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USNS Burlington Arrives at Puerto Cortes, by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.