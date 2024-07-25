Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Burlington Arrives at Puerto Cortes

    HONDURAS

    07.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240727-N-NS135-2001
    PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (July 27, 2024) Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) arrives in Puerto Cortes, Honduras, for Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931984
    VIRIN: 240727-N-NS135-2001
    Filename: DOD_110468576
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: HN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Burlington Arrives at Puerto Cortes, by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

