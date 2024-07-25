U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, give tours of their aircraft to children and families from the Box4Kids Initiative, which provides children with serious illnesses opportunities to enjoy sporting and entertainment events, at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 26, 2024. These Soldiers represent the highest caliber of aircrew members across the Army and provide a tangible representation of the quality of V Corps’ Soldiers currently operating in the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2024 15:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931983
|VIRIN:
|240726-A-HY112-4034
|Filename:
|DOD_110468504
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FARNBOROUGH, HAMPSHIRE, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers from 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provide aircraft tours to children from the Box4Kids Initiative, by SPC Joshua Maxie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.