    Soldiers from 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provide aircraft tours to children from the Box4Kids Initiative

    FARNBOROUGH, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.26.2024

    Video by Spc. Joshua Maxie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, give tours of their aircraft to children and families from the Box4Kids Initiative, which provides children with serious illnesses opportunities to enjoy sporting and entertainment events, at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 26, 2024. These Soldiers represent the highest caliber of aircrew members across the Army and provide a tangible representation of the quality of V Corps’ Soldiers currently operating in the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 15:24
    VIRIN: 240726-A-HY112-4034
    Location: FARNBOROUGH, HAMPSHIRE, GB

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    12th CAB
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Department of Defense (DoD)

