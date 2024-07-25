Soldiers from 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provide aircraft tours to children from the Box4Kids Initiative

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931983" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, give tours of their aircraft to children and families from the Box4Kids Initiative, which provides children with serious illnesses opportunities to enjoy sporting and entertainment events, at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 26, 2024. These Soldiers represent the highest caliber of aircrew members across the Army and provide a tangible representation of the quality of V Corps’ Soldiers currently operating in the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)