B-Roll of U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and equipment boarding a C17 Globemaster III following the end of Eagle Partner 24 at Zwartnost International Airport, Yerevan, July 26, 2024. Eagle Partner showcased bilateral cooperation, interoperability, and solidarity in executing peacekeeping missions worldwide. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2024 15:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931982
|VIRIN:
|240726-A-JR370-5677
|Filename:
|DOD_110468497
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|YEREVAN, AM
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Eagle Partner 24: Upload Day 1 B-Roll, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.