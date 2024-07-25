Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Partner 24: Upload Day 1 B-Roll

    YEREVAN, ARMENIA

    07.26.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    B-Roll of U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and equipment boarding a C17 Globemaster III following the end of Eagle Partner 24 at Zwartnost International Airport, Yerevan, July 26, 2024. Eagle Partner showcased bilateral cooperation, interoperability, and solidarity in executing peacekeeping missions worldwide. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931982
    VIRIN: 240726-A-JR370-5677
    Filename: DOD_110468497
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: YEREVAN, AM

    This work, Eagle Partner 24: Upload Day 1 B-Roll, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

