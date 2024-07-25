Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 LCID Strategic Services Division Portfolio Overview

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Mr. Scott Owens, Director of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Strategic Services Division, provides an overview of the division's portfolio. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) and Air Force Research Lab’s (AFRL) Wright Dialogue with Industry (WDI) will take place July 29 - August 1, 2024. Both events are co-hosted with Dayton Defense and will be held at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton, Ohio. Though standalone events, LCID and WDI are aligned to gain efficiencies in sharing information, collaboration, and discussion. LCID focuses on the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's future requirements, collaboration opportunities, and topics covering the entire acquisition life cycle and management across AFLCMC portfolios. Historically, LCID has hosted more than 1,000 Government, Industry, and academic attendees and every AFLCMC Program Executive Office (PEO). (U.S. Air Force video by Roderick Berry)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 12:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 931978
    VIRIN: 240722-F-PR861-1001
    Filename: DOD_110468441
    Length: 00:08:04
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    TAGS

    USAF
    AFMC
    Industry Partners
    AFLCMC
    LCID
    Strategic Services

