2024 LCID Strategic Services Division Portfolio Overview

Mr. Scott Owens, Director of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Strategic Services Division, provides an overview of the division's portfolio. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) and Air Force Research Lab’s (AFRL) Wright Dialogue with Industry (WDI) will take place July 29 - August 1, 2024. Both events are co-hosted with Dayton Defense and will be held at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton, Ohio. Though standalone events, LCID and WDI are aligned to gain efficiencies in sharing information, collaboration, and discussion. LCID focuses on the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's future requirements, collaboration opportunities, and topics covering the entire acquisition life cycle and management across AFLCMC portfolios. Historically, LCID has hosted more than 1,000 Government, Industry, and academic attendees and every AFLCMC Program Executive Office (PEO). (U.S. Air Force video by Roderick Berry)