Wisconsin Air and Army National Guard troops conduct a joint capability demonstration at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wis., July 26, 2024. The demonstration consisted of an air assault with UH-60 Black Hawks, infantry, F-35s, KC-135s, M119 howitzers, and an HH-60 hoist lift. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2024 11:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931975
|VIRIN:
|240726-Z-AS463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110468367
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Wisconsin National Guard conducts capabilities demonstration at the 2024 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.