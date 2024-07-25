Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wisconsin National Guard conducts capabilities exercise rehearsal ahead of EAA AirVenture

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Wisconsin Air and Army National Guard troops conduct a rehearsal for a joint capability demonstration at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wis., July 25, 2024. The demonstration consists of an air assault with UH-60 Black Hawks, infantry, F-35s, KC-135s, M119 howitzers, and an HH-60 hoist lift. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 11:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931974
    VIRIN: 240725-Z-AS463-1001
    Filename: DOD_110468365
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin National Guard conducts capabilities exercise rehearsal ahead of EAA AirVenture, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin National Guard
    EAA
    EAA AirVenture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download