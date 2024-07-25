Wisconsin Air and Army National Guard troops conduct a rehearsal for a joint capability demonstration at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wis., July 25, 2024. The demonstration consists of an air assault with UH-60 Black Hawks, infantry, F-35s, KC-135s, M119 howitzers, and an HH-60 hoist lift. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2024 11:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931974
|VIRIN:
|240725-Z-AS463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110468365
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Wisconsin National Guard conducts capabilities exercise rehearsal ahead of EAA AirVenture, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.