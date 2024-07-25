Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Brig. Gen. Daniel H. Hibner, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), South Atlantic Division, speaks during a Change of Command ceremony at the Performing Arts Jacoby Symphony Hall in Jacksonville Fl., July 26, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 01:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931964
    VIRIN: 240725-A-BO243-1001
    Filename: DOD_110468154
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Jacksonville District
    South Atlantic Ocean
    USACEJAXCOC2024
    Brig. Gen. Daniel H. Hibner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download