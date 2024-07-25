Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Col. Brandon L. Bowman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District commander, speaks at the change of command ceremony at the Jacksonville Center for The Performing Arts Jacoby Symphony Hall in Jacksonville Fl., July 26, 2025. Bowman takes command of established in 1884, is the second largest civil works district in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with an area of responsibility that encompasses the state of Florida. The district leads the Corps’ single largest ecosystem restoration project – the restoration of America’s Everglades. Annually, it processes an average of 10,000 regulatory actions, more than any other USACE district. It has constructed, operates, and maintains more than 30 percent of the nation’s total shore protection projects and more than 125 miles of renourished beaches.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 01:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931963
    VIRIN: 240725-A-BO243-1002
    Filename: DOD_110468153
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    change of command
    USACEJAXCOC2024
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District

