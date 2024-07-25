USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Brandon L. Bowman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District commander, speaks at the change of command ceremony at the Jacksonville Center for The Performing Arts Jacoby Symphony Hall in Jacksonville Fl., July 26, 2025. Bowman takes command of established in 1884, is the second largest civil works district in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with an area of responsibility that encompasses the state of Florida. The district leads the Corps’ single largest ecosystem restoration project – the restoration of America’s Everglades. Annually, it processes an average of 10,000 regulatory actions, more than any other USACE district. It has constructed, operates, and maintains more than 30 percent of the nation’s total shore protection projects and more than 125 miles of renourished beaches.