USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024

Col. Brandon L. Bowman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District commander, speaks at the change of command ceremony at the Jacksonville Center for The Performing Arts Jacoby Symphony Hall in Jacksonville Fl., July 26, 2025. Bowman takes command of established in 1884, is the second largest civil works district in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with an area of responsibility that encompasses the state of Florida. The district leads the Corps’ single largest ecosystem restoration project – the restoration of America’s Everglades. Annually, it processes an average of 10,000 regulatory actions, more than any other USACE district. It has constructed, operates, and maintains more than 30 percent of the nation’s total shore protection projects and more than 125 miles of renourished beaches.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2024 01:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931963
|VIRIN:
|240725-A-BO243-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110468153
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
