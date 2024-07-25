B-Roll: 15th MEU Marines Embark USS Boxer After RIMPAC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931956" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys and CH-53E Super Stallions attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embark 15th MEU Marines and equipment aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) off the coast of Hawaii June 23 after participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Amelia Kang and Cpl. Joseph Helms)