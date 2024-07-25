U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys and CH-53E Super Stallions attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embark 15th MEU Marines and equipment aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) off the coast of Hawaii June 23 after participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Amelia Kang and Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 22:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931956
|VIRIN:
|240724-M-LO557-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110467940
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU Marines Embark USS Boxer After RIMPAC, by Cpl Joseph Helms and Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
