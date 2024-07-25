Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 15th MEU Marines Embark USS Boxer After RIMPAC

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.23.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Helms and Cpl. Amelia Kang

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys and CH-53E Super Stallions attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embark 15th MEU Marines and equipment aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) off the coast of Hawaii June 23 after participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Amelia Kang and Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 22:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931956
    VIRIN: 240724-M-LO557-1001
    Filename: DOD_110467940
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU Marines Embark USS Boxer After RIMPAC, by Cpl Joseph Helms and Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    15th MEU
    ACE
    Super Stallion
    RIMPAC
    USMCNews

