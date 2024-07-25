25th ID Wolfhounds Host Japanese Orphans for 75th Anniversary of Holy Family Homes

The 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, welcomed four children from the Holy Family Homes orphanage in Osaska, Japan, to Hawaii during the Holy Family Homes Opening Ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 23, 2024. The 27th Infantry Regiment has hosted children from Holy Family Homes annually since 1957. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alvin Conley, 25th Infantry Division)
|07.23.2024
|07.26.2024 20:46
|Package
|931945
|240723-A-QT274-6015
|DOD_110467862
|00:01:40
|HAWAII, US
|0
|0
