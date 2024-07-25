Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th ID Wolfhounds Host Japanese Orphans for 75th Anniversary of Holy Family Homes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alvin Conley 

    25th Infantry Division   

    The 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, welcomed four children from the Holy Family Homes orphanage in Osaska, Japan, to Hawaii during the Holy Family Homes Opening Ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 23, 2024. The 27th Infantry Regiment has hosted children from Holy Family Homes annually since 1957. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alvin Conley, 25th Infantry Division)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 20:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931945
    VIRIN: 240723-A-QT274-6015
    Filename: DOD_110467862
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ID Wolfhounds Host Japanese Orphans for 75th Anniversary of Holy Family Homes, by SGT Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    25th ID
    Wolfhounds
    Partnership
    Holy Family Homes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download