Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Ever US-Malaysia Female Leader Engagement Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

    07.24.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Women of the Washington Air National Guard and the Royal Malaysian Air Force exchange insights on the challenges and triumphs of women in military leadership during the inaugural Female Leader Engagement Program at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, July, 24, 2024. This groundbreaking initiative aims to strengthen the State Partnership Program by empowering women to play a pivotal role in fostering closer ties between the United States and Malaysia.

    Footage includes soundbites from Col. Carrie Wentzel, Director of Staff of the Washington Air National Guard and Kol Norizan Binti Wahab, Chief Women Officer, Royal Malaysian Air Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 18:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931926
    VIRIN: 240724-F-XJ318-1006
    Filename: DOD_110467579
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: KUALA LUMPUR, MY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Ever US-Malaysia Female Leader Engagement Program, by MSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Female

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    Malaysia (Malaysia)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    State Partnership Program
    Royal Malaysian Air Force
    USINDOPACOM
    TUDM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download