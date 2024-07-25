Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Continuing Promise 2024 in Costa Rica

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COSTA RICA

    07.23.2024

    Video by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 23, 2024) – Continuing Promise 2024, a U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission, features multinational coordination, collaboration, and caring through partner-led events, where U.S. military personnel, civilian mariners, civilian professionals, and volunteers conduct “diplomacy through good deeds,” which improve local infrastructure, bolster collective capabilities and skills, and facilitate an environment of collaborative learning. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 17:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931925
    VIRIN: 240725-N-FS061-1001
    Filename: DOD_110467567
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: CR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 in Costa Rica, by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    continuing promise
    costa rica
    usns burlington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download