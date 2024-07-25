Continuing Promise 2024 in Costa Rica

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 23, 2024) – Continuing Promise 2024, a U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission, features multinational coordination, collaboration, and caring through partner-led events, where U.S. military personnel, civilian mariners, civilian professionals, and volunteers conduct “diplomacy through good deeds,” which improve local infrastructure, bolster collective capabilities and skills, and facilitate an environment of collaborative learning. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 17:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931925
|VIRIN:
|240725-N-FS061-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110467567
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|CR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
