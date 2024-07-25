Behind the radar: 62d OSS ATC ensures safety in the skies

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Welty, 62d Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, describes his experience in the ATC career field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 23, 2024. ATC Airmen manage the flow of air traffic, guide pilots during takeoff and landing and monitor their assigned airspace. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 17:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931923
|VIRIN:
|240723-F-SK889-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110467525
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
