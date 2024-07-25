Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the radar: 62d OSS ATC ensures safety in the skies

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Welty, 62d Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, describes his experience in the ATC career field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 23, 2024. ATC Airmen manage the flow of air traffic, guide pilots during takeoff and landing and monitor their assigned airspace. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 17:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931923
    VIRIN: 240723-F-SK889-1002
    Filename: DOD_110467525
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Air Traffic Control
    JBLM
    62d Airlift Wing
    C-17 Globemaster III
    U.S. Air Force
    62d OSS

