B-Roll: 3rd MAW Marines complete flight deck qualifications aboard USS Tripoli

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, MAG 39, 3rd MAW, and CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, MAG 16, 3rd MAW, conduct flight deck qualifications aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 16, 2024. Joint training between 3rd MAW squadrons and the Tripoli in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations enabled the amphibious assault ship to conduct Mobility Air Qualifications and 3rd MAW squadrons to maintain currency required for amphibious operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Swyers)