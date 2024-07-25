Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 3rd MAW Marines complete flight deck qualifications aboard USS Tripoli

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Swyers 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, MAG 39, 3rd MAW, and CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, MAG 16, 3rd MAW, conduct flight deck qualifications aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 16, 2024. Joint training between 3rd MAW squadrons and the Tripoli in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations enabled the amphibious assault ship to conduct Mobility Air Qualifications and 3rd MAW squadrons to maintain currency required for amphibious operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Swyers) 

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 17:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931920
    VIRIN: 240717-M-KG021-1001
    Filename: DOD_110467486
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 3rd MAW Marines complete flight deck qualifications aboard USS Tripoli, by Cpl Emeline Swyers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines, Navy, 3rd MAW, USS Tripoli, F-35B, VMFA-211

