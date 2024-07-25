Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team performs a summer series in National Harbor

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at “Drill at Dusk” at the National Harbor, Md., July 24, 2024. The performance featured a professionally choreographed sequence of weapon maneuvers, tosses, weapon exchanges, and a walk through the gauntlet of spinning weapons. Open to the public, Drill Team members engaged with the local community and promoted the mission of the U.S. Air Force during the summer series. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931919
    VIRIN: 240726-F-TO650-1001
    Filename: DOD_110467484
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Honor Guard Drill Team performs a summer series in National Harbor, by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Guard
    Drill Team
    USAF
    JBAB
    AFDW
    11th Wing

