U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at “Drill at Dusk” at the National Harbor, Md., July 24, 2024. The performance featured a professionally choreographed sequence of weapon maneuvers, tosses, weapon exchanges, and a walk through the gauntlet of spinning weapons. Open to the public, Drill Team members engaged with the local community and promoted the mission of the U.S. Air Force during the summer series. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 16:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931919
|VIRIN:
|240726-F-TO650-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110467484
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Honor Guard Drill Team performs a summer series in National Harbor, by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS
