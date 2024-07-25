USAF Honor Guard Drill Team performs a summer series in National Harbor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at “Drill at Dusk” at the National Harbor, Md., July 24, 2024. The performance featured a professionally choreographed sequence of weapon maneuvers, tosses, weapon exchanges, and a walk through the gauntlet of spinning weapons. Open to the public, Drill Team members engaged with the local community and promoted the mission of the U.S. Air Force during the summer series. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)