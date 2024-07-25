Red Flag Nellis 24-3 SERE jump

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) specialists attached to the 414th Combat Training Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, complete parachute training for Red Flag Nellis 24-3 over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, July 20, 2024. Red Flag Nellis is coordinated and hosted by the 414th Combat Training Squadron and is one of the U.S. Air Force's largest combat training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josey Blades)