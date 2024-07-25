Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag Nellis 24-3 SERE jump

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Josey Blades 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) specialists attached to the 414th Combat Training Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, complete parachute training for Red Flag Nellis 24-3 over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, July 20, 2024. Red Flag Nellis is coordinated and hosted by the 414th Combat Training Squadron and is one of the U.S. Air Force's largest combat training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josey Blades)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 16:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931910
    VIRIN: 240720-F-YO028-1001
    Filename: DOD_110467420
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag Nellis 24-3 SERE jump, by SrA Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    USAF
    Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape
    SERE Specialist
    Red Flag Nellis
    RFNAFB

