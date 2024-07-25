U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) specialists attached to the 414th Combat Training Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, complete parachute training for Red Flag Nellis 24-3 over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, July 20, 2024. Red Flag Nellis is coordinated and hosted by the 414th Combat Training Squadron and is one of the U.S. Air Force's largest combat training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josey Blades)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 16:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931910
|VIRIN:
|240720-F-YO028-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110467420
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag Nellis 24-3 SERE jump, by SrA Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
