ROTC Cadet A-29 Flight

Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corp Cadets fly A-29 Tucanos at Maxwell Air Force Base Alabama, July 26, 2024. Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development has incorporated flight training as part of its efforts to reoptimize field training efforts.
07.26.2024
|07.26.2024 15:35
|B-Roll
|931905
|240726-F-DA270-1001
|DOD_110467346
|00:01:32
|Location:
MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|1
|1
