Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corp Cadets fly in A-29 Tucanos at Maxwell Air Force Base Alabama, July 26, 2024. Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development has integrated flight training into its efforts to reoptimize field training efforts, known better as Training-Victory. This initiative is designed to enhance field training in response to the demands of great power competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 15:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931904
|VIRIN:
|240726-F-UQ930-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110467340
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ROTC Cadet A-29 Flight B-Roll Package, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS
