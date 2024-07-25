ROTC Cadet A-29 Flight B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corp Cadets fly in A-29 Tucanos at Maxwell Air Force Base Alabama, July 26, 2024. Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development has integrated flight training into its efforts to reoptimize field training efforts, known better as Training-Victory. This initiative is designed to enhance field training in response to the demands of great power competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)