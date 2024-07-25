Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corp Cadets fly in an A-29 Tucano at Maxwell Air Force Base Alabama, June 26,2024. Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions & Citizen Development is incorporating flight training in support of reoptimizing field training efforts, better known as Field Training-Victory, to meet demands of great power competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 15:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931900
|VIRIN:
|240726-F-XM544-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110467264
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ROTC Cadet A-29 Flight, by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.