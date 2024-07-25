Upgraded medical, dental clinic opens for Marines and Sailors at Marine Corps Air Station New River

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune celebrated the establishment of a new medical and dental clinic on Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The new, state-of-the-art building was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 26. The clinic is the largest in the Marine Centered Medical Home project which provides upgrades spaces for Marines and Sailors to get care, offering multiple services under one roof.
(Video courtesy Lance Corporal Jorge Borjas, Marine Corps Installations East Communication Strategy and Operations)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 14:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931892
|VIRIN:
|240727-M-MB805-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110467128
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
