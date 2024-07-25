Upgraded medical, dental clinic opens for Marines and Sailors at Marine Corps Air Station New River

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931892" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune celebrated the establishment of a new medical and dental clinic on Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The new, state-of-the-art building was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 26. The clinic is the largest in the Marine Centered Medical Home project which provides upgrades spaces for Marines and Sailors to get care, offering multiple services under one roof.



(Video courtesy Lance Corporal Jorge Borjas, Marine Corps Installations East Communication Strategy and Operations)