National Disability Independence Day, video 1

Happy National Disability Independence Day! Recognized annually on July 26, National Disability Independence Day commemorates the 1990 signing of the Americans with Disability Act (ADA), prohibiting discrimination based on mental or physical disabilities.
NAVSEA recognizes that our Nation’s greatest asset are its people and their ability to design and develop innovative solutions to meet any challenge.
At NAVSEA employees are valued, empowered, and motivated, with opportunities to learn, grow, and develop both personally and professionally. Across the Enterprise we are one #NAVSEAFamily, we are #TheForceBehindTheFleet!
Meet Havalah, a civilian employee from @NavalUnderseaWarfareCentInerDivision-Keyport.
