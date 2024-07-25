National Disability Independence Day, video 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931890" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Happy National Disability Independence Day! Recognized annually on July 26, National Disability Independence Day commemorates the 1990 signing of the Americans with Disability Act (ADA), prohibiting discrimination based on mental or physical disabilities.



NAVSEA recognizes that our Nation’s greatest asset are its people and their ability to design and develop innovative solutions to meet any challenge.



At NAVSEA employees are valued, empowered, and motivated, with opportunities to learn, grow, and develop both personally and professionally. Across the Enterprise we are one #NAVSEAFamily, we are #TheForceBehindTheFleet!



Meet Havalah, a civilian employee from @NavalUnderseaWarfareCentInerDivision-Keyport.