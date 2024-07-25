Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Disability Independence Day, video 1

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)

    Happy National Disability Independence Day! Recognized annually on July 26, National Disability Independence Day commemorates the 1990 signing of the Americans with Disability Act (ADA), prohibiting discrimination based on mental or physical disabilities.

    NAVSEA recognizes that our Nation’s greatest asset are its people and their ability to design and develop innovative solutions to meet any challenge.

    At NAVSEA employees are valued, empowered, and motivated, with opportunities to learn, grow, and develop both personally and professionally. Across the Enterprise we are one #NAVSEAFamily, we are #TheForceBehindTheFleet!

    Meet Havalah, a civilian employee from @NavalUnderseaWarfareCentInerDivision-Keyport.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 14:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931890
    VIRIN: 240722-N-FI736-1001
    Filename: DOD_110467118
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    ADA
    NAVSEA

