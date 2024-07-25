Coast Guard rescues divers near Matagorda, Texas

An Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft aircrew spots divers during search and rescue efforts near Matagorda, Texas, July 25, 2024. The divers went missing after they surfaced in rough weather conditions. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 13:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MATAGORDA, TEXAS, US
