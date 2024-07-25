Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues divers near Matagorda, Texas

    MATAGORDA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    An Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft aircrew spots divers during search and rescue efforts near Matagorda, Texas, July 25, 2024. The divers went missing after they surfaced in rough weather conditions. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 13:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931881
    VIRIN: 240726-G-HU058-1003
    Filename: DOD_110466801
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MATAGORDA, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Sar
    missing divers
    matagroda

