Soldiers assigned to Troop C, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, conduct a Zodiac boat mission along the Mississippi River during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 22, 2024. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event that supports and enables ARNG brigade combat teams to conduct integrated force-on-force training in preparation for readiness-building exercises or operational deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 13:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931876
|VIRIN:
|240722-A-AY917-8960
|Filename:
|DOD_110466625
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Iowa Soldiers conduct Zodiac boat mission at XCTC, by SFC Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
