    B-Roll: Iowa Soldiers conduct Zodiac boat mission at XCTC

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to Troop C, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, conduct a Zodiac boat mission along the Mississippi River during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 22, 2024. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event that supports and enables ARNG brigade combat teams to conduct integrated force-on-force training in preparation for readiness-building exercises or operational deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931876
    VIRIN: 240722-A-AY917-8960
    Filename: DOD_110466625
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US

