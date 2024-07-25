B-Roll: Iowa Soldiers conduct Zodiac boat mission at XCTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to Troop C, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, conduct a Zodiac boat mission along the Mississippi River during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 22, 2024. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event that supports and enables ARNG brigade combat teams to conduct integrated force-on-force training in preparation for readiness-building exercises or operational deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)