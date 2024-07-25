Lt. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, the Commanding General of V Corps, visits Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, July 26, 2024. Costanza visited to assess the current state of training and facilities to ensure the forces stationed on FOS Powidz continuously evolve across every domain. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Julian Winston)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 14:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931874
|VIRIN:
|240726-A-XN888-6851
|Filename:
|DOD_110466564
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, V Corps Commanding General assesses the First Team’s capabilities in Poland, by PFC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
