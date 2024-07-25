Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps Commanding General assesses the First Team’s capabilities in Poland

    FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, POLAND

    07.26.2024

    Video by Pfc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, the Commanding General of V Corps, visits Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, July 26, 2024. Costanza visited to assess the current state of training and facilities to ensure the forces stationed on FOS Powidz continuously evolve across every domain. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Julian Winston)

    Location: FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, PL

    NATO
    First Team
    V Corps
    Stronger Together
    target_news_europe
    USEURAF

