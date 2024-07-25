Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th TBX Change of Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.18.2024

    Courtesy Video

    7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary)

    The 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) held a change a command ceremony July 18, 2024. (Video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931871
    VIRIN: 240718-A-YF238-1001
    Filename: DOD_110466452
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th TBX Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CoC
    Change of Command
    7th TBX

