The 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) held a change a command ceremony July 18, 2024. (Video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 14:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931871
|VIRIN:
|240718-A-YF238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110466452
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th TBX Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.