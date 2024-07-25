Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps Highlight JAG Corps Birthday

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Gianna Sulger 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers at Grafenwöhr Training Area wish the JAG Corps a happy birthday at Tower Barracks, Grafenwöhr, Germany, July 26, 2024. The JAG Corps celebrates 249 years of excellence of legal service to our nation. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 12:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931869
    VIRIN: 240725-A-VH966-6027
    Filename: DOD_110466425
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    Strongertogether
    JAGCorps

