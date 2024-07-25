V Corps Highlight JAG Corps Birthday

U.S. Soldiers at Grafenwöhr Training Area wish the JAG Corps a happy birthday at Tower Barracks, Grafenwöhr, Germany, July 26, 2024. The JAG Corps celebrates 249 years of excellence of legal service to our nation. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 12:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931869
|VIRIN:
|240725-A-VH966-6027
|Filename:
|DOD_110466425
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
