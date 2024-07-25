2nd Cavalry Regiment Reed Museum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Denise Wald, curator for the Reed Museum, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Robert Gaumond, assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, share insightful information about the museum at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, July 26, 2024. The Reed Museum preserves and showcases the rich history and traditions of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment. (U.S. Army Video By Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)