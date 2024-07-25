Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Cavalry Regiment Reed Museum

    GERMANY

    07.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Austin Robertson and Sgt. Gianna Sulger

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Denise Wald, curator for the Reed Museum, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Robert Gaumond, assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, share insightful information about the museum at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, July 26, 2024. The Reed Museum preserves and showcases the rich history and traditions of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment. (U.S. Army Video By Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 12:45
    Location: DE

    This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Reed Museum, by SGT Austin Robertson and SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    stronger together
    VCorps

