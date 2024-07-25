Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Celebrates the Remarkable Journey of Mariam Aliyah

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center celebrates the remarkable journey of Mariam Aliyah Diop, born at just 22 weeks and five days gestation, weighing 460 grams. After five months in the NICU, Mariam was discharged, a testament to the exceptional care provided by the dedicated team at Walter Reed. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 11:45
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Walter Reed Celebrates the Remarkable Journey of Mariam Aliyah, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NICU
    WlaterReed

