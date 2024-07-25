Walter Reed Celebrates the Remarkable Journey of Mariam Aliyah

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center celebrates the remarkable journey of Mariam Aliyah Diop, born at just 22 weeks and five days gestation, weighing 460 grams. After five months in the NICU, Mariam was discharged, a testament to the exceptional care provided by the dedicated team at Walter Reed. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 11:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|931862
|VIRIN:
|240726-N-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110466119
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
