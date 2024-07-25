Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    134th ARW Commander Col. Lee Hartley takes fini-flight

    KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    134th Air Refueling Wing Commander Col. Lee Hartley Jr., takes his final flight as a military pilot at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 13:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931861
    VIRIN: 240724-Z-ND196-1002
    Filename: DOD_110466115
    Length: 00:01:14
    KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    This work, 134th ARW Commander Col. Lee Hartley takes fini-flight, by TSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard

    Air National Guard
    KC135
    Air Refueling
    Air Force
    Fini Flight
    134th ARW

