134th Air Refueling Wing Commander Colonel Lee Hartley has his final flight before transitioning to ATAG.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 13:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931860
|VIRIN:
|240724-Z-ND196-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110466089
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Col. Hartley Fini Flight B-Roll Package, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air National Guard