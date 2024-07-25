Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Optometry Blackfeet Tribal Health Operation Walking Shield

    BROWNING, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe 

    Delaware ARNG

    Optometry care is the most popular service providing care for over 1,000 patients at the Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield Innovative Readiness Training medical mission to provide no-cost healthcare at Browning High School in Browning, MT., July 17 to July 27, 2024. IRT missions provide real-world training to military medical professionals while delivering vital health care to communities that need it most. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 10:39
    Location: BROWNING, MONTANA, US

    Optometry
    Montana
    IRT
    Blackfeet
    MontanaIRT2024
    NativeAmericanReservation

