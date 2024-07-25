Optometry Blackfeet Tribal Health Operation Walking Shield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931853" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Optometry care is the most popular service providing care for over 1,000 patients at the Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield Innovative Readiness Training medical mission to provide no-cost healthcare at Browning High School in Browning, MT., July 17 to July 27, 2024. IRT missions provide real-world training to military medical professionals while delivering vital health care to communities that need it most. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)