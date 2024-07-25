Reel: Always Wear Your Life Jacket

Whenever having fun on the water, always wear your life jacket! Wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket is the simplest life-saving strategy for recreational boaters.
Approximately 85 percent of drowning victims were not wearing life jackets, according to a U.S. Coast Guard summary of 2022 recreational boating statistics.
Boating accidents can happen too fast to reach for stowed life jackets, so boaters should always prepare for the unexpected by wearing a life jacket while aboard a watercraft.
An adult can drown in 60 seconds, and it can take a strong swimmer several minutes to put on a life jacket after entering the water, especially if the jackets are stowed away.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
