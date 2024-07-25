Reel: Always Wear Your Life Jacket

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931848" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Whenever having fun on the water, always wear your life jacket! Wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket is the simplest life-saving strategy for recreational boaters.



Approximately 85 percent of drowning victims were not wearing life jackets, according to a U.S. Coast Guard summary of 2022 recreational boating statistics.



Boating accidents can happen too fast to reach for stowed life jackets, so boaters should always prepare for the unexpected by wearing a life jacket while aboard a watercraft.



An adult can drown in 60 seconds, and it can take a strong swimmer several minutes to put on a life jacket after entering the water, especially if the jackets are stowed away.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)