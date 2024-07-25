Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reel: Always Wear Your Life Jacket

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Whenever having fun on the water, always wear your life jacket! Wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket is the simplest life-saving strategy for recreational boaters.

    Approximately 85 percent of drowning victims were not wearing life jackets, according to a U.S. Coast Guard summary of 2022 recreational boating statistics.

    Boating accidents can happen too fast to reach for stowed life jackets, so boaters should always prepare for the unexpected by wearing a life jacket while aboard a watercraft.

    An adult can drown in 60 seconds, and it can take a strong swimmer several minutes to put on a life jacket after entering the water, especially if the jackets are stowed away.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 09:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 931848
    VIRIN: 240726-A-TI382-5424
    Filename: DOD_110465906
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reel: Always Wear Your Life Jacket, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Life Jacket
    PFD
    Water Safety
    Pittsburgh District

