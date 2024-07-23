Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 24-09 Force on Force teaser

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A teaser video of force on force action during Joint Readiness Training Rotation (JRTC) 24-09. JRTC 24-09 is led by the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 09:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931847
    VIRIN: 240723-A-LM216-8113
    Filename: DOD_110465899
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

    This work, JRTC 24-09 Force on Force teaser, by 1SG Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JRTC 24-09, ORARNG, Oregon, force on force, infantry, tactical

