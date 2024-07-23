A teaser video of force on force action during Joint Readiness Training Rotation (JRTC) 24-09. JRTC 24-09 is led by the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard
This work, JRTC 24-09 Force on Force teaser, by 1SG Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
