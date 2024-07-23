249th Army Chaplain Corps Birthday Feature: Why Do You Serve?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. David Kelley, 10th AAMDC Chaplain, and Master Sgt. Joseph Cavanagh, 10th AAMDC Senior Religious Affairs NCO, are asked why they serve in honor of the Army Chaplain Corps' 249th Birthday Jul. 26 in Sembach, Germany. On July 29th, the Army Chaplain Corps is celebrating their 249th birthday. Happy birthday from Team 10 (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).