U.S. Army Col. David Kelley, 10th AAMDC Chaplain, and Master Sgt. Joseph Cavanagh, 10th AAMDC Senior Religious Affairs NCO, are asked why they serve in honor of the Army Chaplain Corps' 249th Birthday Jul. 26 in Sembach, Germany. On July 29th, the Army Chaplain Corps is celebrating their 249th birthday. Happy birthday from Team 10 (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 08:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931838
|VIRIN:
|240726-A-JK865-4483
|Filename:
|DOD_110465827
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 249th Army Chaplain Corps Birthday Feature: Why Do You Serve?, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
