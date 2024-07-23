Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leap Fest 173rd Paratrooper Interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.25.2024

    Video by Kevin Payne  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers 1st Lt. Abby Riemer, assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, and Ssg. Marilyn Reyes, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment 173rd Airborne Brigade discuss their upcoming participation in the Leap Fest international parachute competition during an interview in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 25, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 06:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931835
    VIRIN: 240726-A-DT978-2001
    Filename: DOD_110465763
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leap Fest 173rd Paratrooper Interviews, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leapfest
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download